320 corrupt officers given premature retirement in past five years: Govt

As many as 320 corrupt officers have been given premature retirement by the government in the past five years, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.
As on January 30, 2020, based on the information uploaded by various ministries, departments and cadre controlling authorities on the probity portal operated by Department of Personnel and Training, provisions of FR 56(J)/similar rules have been invoked against 163 Group A officers, (including all India services officers) and 157 Group B officers during the period July, 2014 to December, 2019, he said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.
There are three all India services — Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS).
The provisions lay down the policy of periodic review and premature retirement of government servants.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.