3.2 lakh SIM cards involved in frauds blocked by govt

February 07, 2024 05:21 am | Updated 05:21 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

NEW DELHI

The Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that more than 3.2 lakhs SIM cards and 49,000 IMEIs as reported by the police have been blocked by the Government of India.

Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra was replying to a question whether the Government has taken any steps to curb the menace of illegal websites which promote investment and other types of scams.

According to details provided in the written reply, the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System’ under Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) received around 11.28 lakh complaints of cyber frauds from 36 States in the year 2023. The total amount of financial fraud reported through these complaints came to about Rs 921.59 crores, the reply stated.

The maximum complaints were reported from Uttar Pradesh- 1,97,546 complaints, Maharashtra-1,25,153 complaints and Gujarat- 1,21,701 complaints.

The system has been launched for immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off of funds by fraudsters. Since inception, more than Rs. 1200 crore have been saved which were linked to more than 4.7 lakh complaints. A toll-free Helpline number ‘1930’ has also been operationalised to get assistance in lodging online cyber complaints.

The ‘National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal’ (https://cybercrime.gov.in) has been launched, as a part of I4C, to enable the public to report cybercrimes, with special focus on cybercrimes against women and children. Cybercrime incidents reported on this portal, their conversion into FIRs and subsequent action thereon are handled by the State/UT Law Enforcement Agencies concerned, the reply said.

