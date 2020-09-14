3,186 incidents of ceasefire violations along LoC in Jammu this year

There have been 3,186 incidents of ceasefire violations (CFV) along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region till September 7 this year, Parliament was informed on Monday.
“In addition, 242 incidents of cross-border firing have occurred along the Indo-Pak International Border (IB) in Jammu region [till August 31],” Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik told the Rajya Sabha.
There were eight fatal and two non-fatal casualties of Army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir till September 7. At the same time, the BSF suffered five non-fatal casualties along the IB and the LoC.
Stating that appropriate retaliation to the CFVs has been carried out by the Army and the BSF, Mr. Naik said all the cases are taken up with Pakistan authorities through the established mechanisms of “hotlines, flag meetings, Directorate General of Military Operations talks and diplomatic channels”.
