3.17 crore vaccinated across India

NEW DELHI

16 March 2021 02:24 IST

Central team deployed to review COVID prevention arrangements at Haridwar during Kumbh Mela

The total number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the country has crossed 3.17 crore on Monday, a release issued by the Health Ministry said.

The Ministry said a total of 3,17,71,661 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 p.m.

These include 74,08,521 Healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 43,97,613 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 74,26,479 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose, 13,23,527 FLWs who have received the second dose, 16,96,497 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 95,19,024 beneficiaries more than 60 years old.

“Total 18,63,623 vaccine doses were given till 7 p.m. today, the 59th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination,” the Ministry said.

Meanwhile a release issued by the Health Ministry also said that a high-level central team led by S.K. Singh, director, National Centre for Disease Control has been deployed at Haridwar to review medical care and public health arrangements for Kumbh Mela, from April 1, 2021.

Among others issues, the team will focus on the status of implementation of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the Kumbh Mela issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) for implementing preventive measures to contain spread of COVID- 19 during Mela.

“This team will also review the implementation of its field level recommendations given to the State during its last visit, a month back,” said the release.