30 districts to be recognised for containing drug abuse among school children

A new portal called ‘Prahari’, on quarterly activities for awareness on drugs and substance abuse in schools, will be launched

Updated - June 29, 2024 11:52 pm IST

Published - June 29, 2024 11:45 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A wall painting campaign with the theme ‘Say No to Drugs’ to create awareness against drug abuse. File

A wall painting campaign with the theme ‘Say No to Drugs’ to create awareness against drug abuse. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will felicitate 30 top performing districts in the country for the successful implementation of a Joint Action Plan to contain substance abuse among school children.

The recognition will be awarded here on June 30 to the respective District Magistrates and Collectors by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai. The event will be held on the sidelines of a national review and consultation organised jointly by the NCPCR and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on the ‘Joint Action Plan on Prevention of Drugs and Substance Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’.

The Joint Action Plan (JAP) was developed by the NCPCR and the NCB based on deliberations with the concerned Ministries in 2021. It streamlines efforts made by different agencies to bring paradigm shifts in prevention. The JAP is a framework to wean children away from drug abuse; stop the sale of drugs in areas surrounding educational and children care institutions; and prevent the reach of pharmaceutical drugs and other goods used as intoxicants by children.

Representatives of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights of States and Union Territories, as well the Departments of Women and Child Welfare, Health, Education, Police, Drugs Controller, Excise, Pharmacy Councils, and State AIDS Control Societies will participate in the consultation.

A new portal called ‘Prahari’ (sentry) will also be launched by Mr. Rai. “Through this portal, quarterly activities for awareness on drugs and substance abuse in schools will be conducted by children and teachers nominated by special ‘Prahari’ clubs,” a senior official said. ‘Prahari’ clubs are associations managed and run by children to achieve common goals.

