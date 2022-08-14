30 CBI sleuths get police medals on Independence Day

The awards were announced on the eve of Independence Day.

PTI New Delhi
August 14, 2022 16:06 IST

Central Bureau of Investigation HQ, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers probing the coal scam case and tasked with internal vigilance are among the 30 sleuths of the premier agency awarded police medals on the 76th Independence Day, officials said on August 14, 2022.

Six officers received the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) while 24 were honoured with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS), the CBI said in a statement.

Additional SP Alok Kumar, who is part of the Special Unit of Mumbai tasked with preventing corruption within the agency, received the PPMDS, it said.

The other five officers who received the PPMDS are Deputy SPs Atul Hajela, Tejprakash Devrani and T.Sridharan, Sub-Inspector (SI) Gurmeet Singh, and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Narpat Singh.

Deputy Inspector General Keshav Ram, who investigated the coal scam, and Additional Legal Advisor Vijay Kumar Sharma, who successfully built a foolproof case in the matter, were awarded the PMMS.

Other CBI officers who received the medal include Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Sharma; Additional SPs Suresh Kumar, Bhartendar Sharma and Bharat Bhushan Bhatt; Deputy SPs Karan Singh Rana, Subhash Pandey, Gulshan Mohan Rathi, T.Selvakumar, Shri Bhagwan, and Manoj Kumar; Inspector Vijay Yadav; SIs Shibani Saha, Shashikant Rajaram Rajapure; ASIs Bishram Singh and Sham Singh; Head Constables Krishan Lal, Rajesh Babu Chauhan, Durga Singh and Tej Pal Singh; Constables Siby, P G and Ram Singh Dhami; and Stenographer Dinesh Singh Pundir, the statement said.

