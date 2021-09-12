3 workers killed in Chhattisgarh power plant

Two were injured when fly ash-laden tank fell on them

Three labourers were killed and two others injured after an iron tank carrying fly ash fell on them at a private power plant in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in the plant of Sky Alloys and Power Private Limited located in the Temtema area, around 25 km from the district headquarters and over 240 km from the State capital Raipur, Kharsia Station House Officer S.R. Sahu said.

“Around noon, an iron tank carrying fly ash accidentally fell on labourers who were engaged in welding- and gas-cutting-related tasks inside the plant. Three labourers died on the spot, while two others were injured and taken to a nearby hospital,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Munilal Ram (40), Basant Yadav (30), both natives of Bihar; and Yadram Sarthi (25), belonging to Raigarh district, the official said.

One of the injured labourers was a native of Bihar, while the other hailed from Janjgir-Champa district, he added.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the incident, Mr. Sahu said.