3 students drown in Vellayani lake in Kerala

January 27, 2024 10:17 am | Updated 10:17 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Three college students drowned in the Vellayani lake near Vizhinjam here in Kerala on Friday afternoon.

The three, aged between 20 and 21, were part of a group of four students from the nearby Christ College who used to often frequent the lake, police said.

The four students went into the lake to take a bath, but three of them drowned and one managed to get out, an officer of Vizhinjam police station said.

The bodies of the three were recovered and inquest proceedings are under way, the police said.

