National

3 SRPF jawans among 5 new COVID-19 patients in Jalna; cases rise to 8

The three SRPF jawans, who are natives of Jalna, were posted at Malegaon, which has emerged as the COVID-19 hotspot in Nashik district.

Five persons, including three SRPF jawans, have tested coronavirus positive, taking the overall tally of such patients in Jalna district of Maharashtra to eight, an official said on Saturday.

Two of the total eight patients have recovered from the infection so far, the official said.

“The test reports of the five new patients, including three jawans of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), were received on Friday night,” district civil surgeon Dr. Madhukar Rathod said.

The three SRPF jawans, who are natives of Jalna, were posted at Malegaon, which has emerged as the COVID-19 hotspot in Nashik district.

“Their swabs were sent to a laboratory in Aurangabad, which confirmed that they are infected,” he said.

Two other patients had travel history to Mumbai, Dr, Rathod said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2020 11:49:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/3-srpf-jawans-among-5-new-covid-19-patients-in-jalna-cases-rise-to-8/article31487145.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY