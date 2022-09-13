3 of family killed as loaded trailer overturns on car

PTI Chandigarh
September 13, 2022 23:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Three members of a family were killed after their car was crushed by a loaded trailer in Punjab's Nawanshahr, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday when the trailer truck, loaded with sand and stones, took a sudden turn on the busy Phagwara-Chandigarh National Highway near Behram and overturned on the car approaching from the other side, the police said.

A middle-aged couple from Batala and their son, aged around 25, were killed in the accident, they added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A video of the incident in which the trailer is seen coming from the opposite side and making a sharp turn, catching the traffic unawares, has gone viral on social media.

As the trailer took a turn, it lost balance and overturned on the car, the police said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Another car also suffered partial damage as the trailer fell on one side.

The trailer truck driver has been arrested for rash and negligent driving, Behram Police Station SHO Gurdial Singh said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app