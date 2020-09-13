3 new officers in PMO

AHMEDABAD

13 September 2020 03:33 IST

Three junior IAS officers were appointed in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Saturday.

Raghuraj Rajendran, a 2004 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, has been appointed Director in the PMO, curtailing his tenure as Private Secretary to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Another appointment is that of 2010 batch IAS officer Amrapali Kata as Deputy Secretary in the PMO. She is an Andhra Pradesh cadre officer and has been moved from the Cabinet Secretariat to the PMO on lateral shift.

The third officer in the PMO at Under Secretary level is Mangesh Ghildiyal, a 2012 batch IAS officer of Uttarakhand cadre.

The Department of the Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued the notification of their appointments after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister approved their names.