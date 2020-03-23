3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Kolkata, total cases in Bengal rise to 7

Three more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kolkata on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal to seven, health department officials said.

The fresh cases are the parents of a U.K.-returned man, the second coronavirus patient in the state, and a help working at their Ballygunge residence, they said.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

All of them are currently at the isolation ward of the state-run Beliaghata ID hospital, the officials said.

Eight other family members of the 22-year-old man have been admitted to the isolation ward of the Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital’s Rajarhat campus, where they are under observations, officials said.

Health department sources said test reports of the eight people were awaited.

The man, who is pursuing higher studies in the U.K. had returned home on March 13. He got himself admitted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital after two of his batchmates, residents of Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh, tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a health official, the condition of a 57-year-old patient admitted to a private hospital continues to be “very critical”.

All coronavirus patients are under observation, he said, adding that a few of them have a slight fever while two have sore throat.

On Sunday, the state health department collected 14 samples for testing and kept 21 people under hospital isolation.