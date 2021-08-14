Six more bodies recovered from landslide site in H.P.'s Kinnaur, death toll rises to 23

CHANDIGARH

14 August 2021 13:47 IST

‘The search and rescue operation for the rest of the nine missing persons is underway’

The death toll in the landslide tragedy at Nigulsari in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh has risen to 23, an official said on August 14.

Six more bodies were recovered on August 14 as the rescue operation continues still.

On August 11 a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, a truck and three small vehicles were completely damaged after they were hit by boulders and muck following a major landslide. The bus was on its way from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur to Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

According to State Disaster Management director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, so far 23 bodies have been recovered, while nine people are still feared missing. Two people have sustained severe injuries, he said.

Several incidents of landslides have been reported across the State, especially in the tribal districts, including Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, during the past couple of days as incessant rains have lashed the region. Between June 13 and August 12 as many as 248 people have lost their lives in various incidents relating to heavy rains.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who recently visited the incident site to oversee the relief and rescue work, had stated the State government would also conduct a geological survey of the area as a long term solution.