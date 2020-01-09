National

3 men inspired by ISIS held: Delhi Police

more-in

‘They planned terror strike in the National Capital Region or Uttar Pradesh’

Ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested three men on Thursday who were inspired by ISIS and planning terror strike in the National Capital Region or Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

The three were arrested following an exchange of fire in Delhi’s Wazirabad area, they said.

The suspects have been identified as Khaja Moideen (52), Abdul Samad (28) and Syed Ali Navaz (32), police said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
terrorism (crime)
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2020 5:28:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/3-men-inspired-by-isis-held-delhi-police/article30523890.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY