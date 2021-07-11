National

3 LeT militants killed in Anantnag operation

Security personnel during an encounter with militants at Kwarigam in Anantnag district, Saturday, July 10, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Three local Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an anti-militancy operation of the security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Saturday.

“All the three slain were affiliated to the LeT. One militant, identified as Arif Hajam from Anantnag, was involved in the killing of a Territorial Army soldier on June 6, 2019,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

The three killed militants were trapped at Kawarigam village of Achabal in the southern district of Anantang on Saturday.

Two other slain militants were identified as Basit Ahmad from Telwani, Anantnag, and Suhail Ahmad from Pulwama.

Fifteen militants have been killed in multiple operations in Kashmir in the past two weeks


