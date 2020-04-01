National

3 labourers die in Kashmir after trekking in snow to avoid lockdown

Three persons died on Wednesday while walking through a mountain pass in Banihal to reach home, in a bid to avoid the stringent implementation of lockdown on the National Highway in Kashmir. An official said around seven people, all labourers, decided to avoid using the Srinagar-Jammu Highway to reach Banihal from Ramban and trekked a mountain pass full of snow. Only three managed to reach home and informed the locals about four others being trapped in snow. A rescue team reached the spot. “One was declared dead on his arrival at hospital. Two succumbed later,” they said.

