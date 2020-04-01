3 labourers die in Kashmir after trekking in snow to avoid lockdown

Three persons died on Wednesday while walking through a mountain pass in Banihal to reach home, in a bid to avoid the stringent implementation of lockdown on the National Highway in Kashmir. An official said around seven people, all labourers, decided to avoid using the Srinagar-Jammu Highway to reach Banihal from Ramban and trekked a mountain pass full of snow. Only three managed to reach home and informed the locals about four others being trapped in snow. A rescue team reached the spot. “One was declared dead on his arrival at hospital. Two succumbed later,” they said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.