3 killed as bus falls into gorge in Shimla

Three persons, including two students of a local school, died and six others were injured when a State bus fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district on Monday, an official said.

The accident occurred at Jhinjhari near Khalini, Himachal Road Transport Corporation regional manager Deva Singh Negi told PTI.

The official said several private vehicles were parked on one side of the road and the bus, carrying seven students, was going from the other side when it fell into the 400-foot gorge. There was neither any crash barrier nor parapet on the road side to avoid accident. Some agitated persons damaged the parked vehicles by pelting stones at them.