3 injured during anti-militancy operation in Kashmir’s Anantnag

August 10, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

One soldier and two civilians were injured during an anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Thursday. Meanwhile, six militant supporters were arrested in the Kashmir valley.

Officials said a hiding militant threw a grenade in a bid to escape a search-and-cordon operation in the Athlan Gadole area of Kokernag, Anantnag district. “Three sustained splinter injuries in the attack,” they said.

The condition of the injured was stated to be stable. The hiding militant reportedly managed to escape from the spot. The police have not divulged the details of the operation.

In north Kashmir, a militant module was busted in Churunda, Uri, and had arrested three militant associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

“During a joint patrolling and area domination at Churunda, Uri, a suspected person roaming in the area, tried to flee. During his search, two grenades were recovered,” the police said.

The arrested person was identified as Showkat Ali Awan of Uri. “After further questioning, the arrested person revealed the names of his two other associates. Two grenades, one Chinese pistol, one pistol magazine, and four live rounds were recovered from them,” the police said.

The accused were involved in the cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition, it said.

In central Kashmir’s Budgam, three militant supporters of the LeT were arrested.

The police said incriminating material, including one Chinese hand grenade, two magazines and 57 live rounds, were recovered from their possession. 

