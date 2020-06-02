3 held in Imphal for forging CM’s signature

IMPHAL

02 June 2020 20:36 IST

They wrote ‘official’ letters seeking appointment of nurses

The Imphal east district police arrested three persons here on Monday on the charge of forging the signature of Chief Minister N. Biren. The arrested had allegedly written two ‘official’ letters in the name of the Chief Minister to Dr. T. Bhimo, director of the J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences, for consideration of the petitions of some persons for appointment as daily wage nurses and seven other staff.

Dr. Bhimo lodged two complaints with the police in this connection on May 26. Jogeshchandra Haobijam, SP, said besides N. Ibomcha (47), N. Keishing (66) and K. Dijen (47), some more members of the large criminal gang are yet to be arrested. He asked the public to be on guard and take the police into confidence on such matters. They were produced in court on Monday and were remanded in police custody for three days.

