3 held for grenade attack on BSF post in Manipur

Three persons were arrested in the Thoubal district on Monday in connection with the hand grenade attack on Sunday on a BSF post at Wangjing Teckcham in the district.

S. Ibomcha, SP, told The Hindu that some persons had lobbed the grenade near the sentry post at 7:30 pm. There was no casualty.

The SP said the police had rushed to the site and recovered one two-wheeler and a bloody and tattered jacket nearby. These items might have been left there by the miscreants while fleeing.

The police collected several clues and rounded up the three suspects. The combing operations were conducted by the SP and Hidam Subol, commandant of the E company of the BSF. The arrested were identified as Aliyus Khan, Akram Hussain and Pradip Luwang. Pradip had allegedly given orders to lob the hand grenade.

The combined team recovered seven detonators, three explosives, wire and battery, one mobile handset and one two wheeler. The police said they are being interrogated.