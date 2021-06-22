National

3 held, carcasses of dogs seized in Manipur

Police in Jiribam district bordering Assam on Monday arrested three persons along with 10 carcasses of dogs stuffed in gunny bags. They were intercepted near a petrol pump at Chandrapur along the National Highway 37 by a police team and narcotics cell. Police said the dog meat was for consumption in Noney district of Manipur. There have been campaigns in Manipur by animal lovers not to slaughter dogs. However the appeals have fallen on deaf ears.

The arrested were: Thuwan Gangmei (25), a woman Alanna Gangmei (35) and Crossbai Gangmei (35). They had brought the dogs from Cachar district of Assam. After killing the animals, they were coming to Noney district for the sale of meat. Local reports say that one kg of dog meat is sold at ₹600.


