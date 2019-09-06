3 ‘declared foreigners’ in NRC, says NGO

An Assam-based NGO has lodged a complaint against three “declared foreigners” who were reportedly included in the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) released on August 31.

The NGO named Assam Public Works (APW), the first litigant in the Supreme Court seeking the updating of the NRC, said that a Foreigners’ Tribunal in central Assam’s Morigaon had declared Jubeda Begum, wife of Dil Mamud, her son Md. Jahur Ali and daughter Sahida Begum as foreigners under clause 2(s) of the Foreigners’ Act of 1946 for entering Assam illegally after March 24, 1971, which is the NRC cut-off date.

“The NRC authorities should not have included their names. I request you to investigate how they managed to get into the NRC and whether the NRC officials were involved in such inclusions,” the organisation’s Dhrubajyoti Taludar said in an FIR filed in Guwahati’s Geetanagar police station on Wednesday.

Mr. Talukdar also wanted to know if there were any monetary transactions between the NRC officials and the trio, and whether there was any long-term agenda behind the inclusion, “which may be a threat to the internal security and sovereignty of India”.

The Foreigners’ Tribunal had stated that Jubeda and her two children had entered India (Assam) from Bangladesh. It had ordered the deletion of their names from the voters’ list, and any other list where they were beneficiaries of a government scheme or schemes, family ration card, voter ID, driving license, etc., and confiscation of all such documents.

Citizenship activist out

Shajahan Ali Ahmed, an activist whose group helped poor people in western Assam file claims for inclusion in the NRC, has been excluded from the final list along with his family.

Mr. Ahmed said he could have been deliberately excluded as his group — Association for Protection of Indian Citizenship Rights — had facilitated the inclusion of thousands of poor and illiterate people from the minority communities.

“We had included our family tree proof along with other documents while filing for inclusion in 2016. Our names were included in the part-draft published on December 31, 2017, but put in the exclusion list on July 30, 2018, with “family tree reject” as the reason. During the claims process, we included the 1965 voters’ list containing the name of our grandfather Moksed Ali. This was not accepted,” he said.