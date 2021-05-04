Ex-J&K Governor Jagmohan passes away, 3-day mourning to be observed

04 May 2021 14:11 IST

Jagmohan served J&K as Governor twice, first in 1986 and later in 1990, when militancy peaked

Former civil servant and ex-Jammu and Kashmir Governor Jagmohan Malhotra, 94, died on Monday night in Delhi after a brief spell of illness.

Known by his first name, Jagmohan’s death was widely mourned.

“Jagmohan Ji’s demise is a monumental loss for our nation. He was an exemplary administrator and a renowned scholar. He always worked towards the betterment of India. His ministerial tenure was marked by innovative policy making. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Jagmohan Ji would always be remembered for his remarkable tenure as Governor. “An able administrator and later a devoted politician who took key decisions for the nation’s peace and progress. India mourns his sad demise. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti,” he stated.

Jagmohan served J&K as Governor twice, first in 1986 and later in 1990, when militancy peaked. He was honoured with Padma Shri in 1971, Padma Bhushan in 1977 and Padma Vibhushan in 2016.

3-day mourning

The Jammu and Kashmir administration announced a three-day mourning as a mark of respect to Mr. Jagmohan.

“As a mark of respect to Jagmohan, former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, who passed away on 03.05.2021, the Government has decided that three days State mourning shall be observed from 04.05.2021 (Tuesday) to 06.05.2021 (Thursday),” a government order said.

The National Flag shall fly at half-mast during the State mourning on all buildings and places where it is flown regularly; and there shall be no official entertainment or function during the State mourning, it added.