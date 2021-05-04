3-day mourning in J&K on Jagmohan’s demise

There shall be no official entertainment or function during the State mourning, a govt order said

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday announced a three-day mourning as a mark of respect to former Governor of the erstwhile State of J&K and senior BJP leader Jagmohan, who died at the age of 94.

“As a mark of respect to Jagmohan, former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, who passed away on 03.05.2021, the Government has decided that three days State mourning shall be observed from 04.05.2021 (Tuesday) to 06.05.2021 (Thursday),” a government order said.

The National Flag shall fly at half-mast during the State mourning on all buildings and places where it is flown regularly; and there shall be no official entertainment or function during the State mourning, it added.