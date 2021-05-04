National

3-day mourning in J&K on Jagmohan’s demise

Former Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Jagmohan. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday announced a three-day mourning as a mark of respect to former Governor of the erstwhile State of J&K and senior BJP leader Jagmohan, who died at the age of 94.

“As a mark of respect to Jagmohan, former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, who passed away on 03.05.2021, the Government has decided that three days State mourning shall be observed from 04.05.2021 (Tuesday) to 06.05.2021 (Thursday),” a government order said.

The National Flag shall fly at half-mast during the State mourning on all buildings and places where it is flown regularly; and there shall be no official entertainment or function during the State mourning, it added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 4, 2021 2:17:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/3-day-mourning-in-jk-on-jagmohans-demise/article34478543.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY