3 CRPF jawans, one other die in militant attack in Handwara

Three Central Reserve Police Force jawans and one unidentified person was killed in an attack in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday afternoon.

“At around 6 p.m., unknown militants attacked CRPF troops of the 92 Battalion deployed for law and order duties near Wangam Stop in the Qaziabad area of Handwara. Three CRPF jawans were injured in the attack and succumbed to their injuries,” said a CRPF spokesperson.

CRPF sources said the militants engaged the CRPF personnel in a stand-off fire, before fleeing from the spot. Two CRPF men died on the spot, they said.

One unidentified person, whom the CRPF suspect to be an attacker, was also killed in the firing. Immediately after the attack, the CRPF personnel made an attempt to repulse the attack and chased the militants.

“A cordon and search operation by the CRPF was immediately launched after the attack to trace the militants,” the CRPF official said.

However, a senior official in Kupwara said the local administration is ascertaining the identify of the person killed at the spot. “No weapon was recovered from the pit where the person was found dead,” the official said.

The attack comes just a day after four soldiers, including two officers, and a policeman, were killed in an 18-hour long operation, also in Handwara.