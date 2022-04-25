3 convicted in 2006 coal block allocation case

CBI had registered a case against firm on September 11, 2014

The Central Bureau of Investigation has secured the conviction of three accused persons in connection with the Patrapara coal block allocation case.

“The Special Judge (Coal Cases), on Monday sentenced three accused in a case related to Patrapara coal block allocation during 2006. The court imposed fine of ₹30 lakh on accused company Adhunik Corporation Limited and awarded four years’ rigorous Imprisonment to its promoter/directors Nirmal Kumar Agarwal and Mahesh Kumar Agarwal,” said the agency.

A fine of ₹30 lakh each was also imposed on the convicted company directors, who are based in Kolkata.

The CBI had registered the case on September 11, 2014. Earlier, a preliminary enquiry was initiated by the agency on the Central Vigilance Commission’s directive pertaining to the coal blocks allocated during 2006-09.

According to the CBI, the company through its directors misrepresented production capacity and relied on forged documents to get the coal block allocated from the 30th Screening Committee. The allocation letter was issued on January 13, 2006, to Adhunik Corporation Limited.