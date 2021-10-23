3 Assam Rifles soldiers held for drug trafficking

The seized drugs, weighing 269 grams, are estimated to cost ₹1 crore

Three Assam Rifles personnel and a civilian have been arrested in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh district for drug trafficking.

The drugs seized from them, weighing 269 grams, were estimated to cost ₹1 crore in the international market.

Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra said the police had received inputs from a Central intelligence agency on Thursday that some people were travelling to Tinsukia in a car from Jorhat for offloading drugs.

The four were intercepted at Jokai near Dibrugarh town. The three paramilitary personnel are posted in Nagaland capital Kohima.

“During interrogation, they said they were travelling for drugs trade. They confessed to leaving the consignment in another vehicle at Dergaon [in Golaghat district]. Another of our team seized the vehicle and the drugs today [Friday] morning,” Mr. Mishra said.

The accused told their interrogators they had procured the drugs from a woman in Nagaland’s commercial hub Dimapur. The package was to be delivered to a drugs dealer in Tinsukia, Mr. Mishra added.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the four.