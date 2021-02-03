National

3 AAP members marshalled out of Rajya Sabha

Three Aam Aadmi Party members were marshalled out of Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked them to withdraw as they trooped into the Well of the House raising slogans against the new farm laws.

The three MPs — Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and N.D. Gupta — have been asked to remain absent from the House for the remaining part of the day.

Invoking Rule 255 (withdrawal of member), Mr. Naidu asked the three members to withdraw from the House.

The chairman also adjourned Rajya Sabha proceedings briefly till 9.40 am.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2021 10:35:22 AM

