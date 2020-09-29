2G scam: HC allows CBI, ED pleas for early hearing on appeals

The Delhi High Court Tuesday allowed the CBI and ED pleas seeking early hearing on the appeals challenging acquittal of former telecom minister A. Raja and others in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.
Justice Brijesh Sethi said the matter will be heard on a day-to-day basis from October 5 at 2:30 PM.
The probe agencies have sought early hearing of their ‘leave to appeal’, listed for October 12.
Leave to appeal is a formal permission granted by a court to a party to challenge a decision in a higher court.
A special court had on December 21, 2017 acquitted Mr. Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in CBI and ED cases related to the scam.
The special court had also acquitted Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia, Loop Telecom promoters I.P. Khaitan and Kiran Khaitan and four others in a separate case arising out of the 2G scam probe.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath