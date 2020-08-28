2,997 fresh cases take State tally past 1.5 lakh

West Bengal on Thursday recorded 2,997 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total case tally to 1,50,772. The State also reported 53 deaths, pushing its total toll to 3,017.
Of the latest deaths, 16 were reported from Kolkata and 10 from North 24 Parganas district. Kolkata reported a spike of 571 cases, taking its cumulative cases to 38,388. North 24 Parganas recorded 673 cases, pushing its total case load to 31,790.
With 3,189 people being discharged, the State’s recovery rate has improved to 80.28%. In the past 24 hours, 42,474 samples were tested across the State.
West Bengal observed another day of complete lockdown on Thursday to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. While the lockdown was observed in Kolkata and adjoining suburbs, there were violations in Malda and Murshidabad. People were seen moving in markets without masks.
768 cases filed
The Kolkata police registered 768 cases of arrests or prosecution for violation of lockdown rules. A total of 348 people were booked for not wearing masks.
