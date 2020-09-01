2,993 new cases take West Bengal’s tally to 1,62,778

West Bengal on Monday recorded 2,993 new cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 1,62,778. The State also recorded 52 deaths, taking its death toll 3,228.
Of the latest victims, 10 were from Kolkata and 13 from North 24 Parganas district. The death toll in Kolkata has now climbed to 1,290, while in North 24 Parganas it has surged to 739. With more people being discharged than those testing positive on Monday, the recovery rate has increased to 82.49%.
An analysis of how the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths increased in August shows that the number of infections and deaths have more than doubled.
On July 31, the total number of infections were 70,188 and the deaths stood at 1,581. The recovery rate was much lower at 68.92%, which has improved in the past one month. The total number of samples tested on July 31 was 8.74 lakh, which has also increased significantly.
However, the number of people who died in Kolkata as on July 31 was 760, which has increased to 1,290 on August 31. The deaths in North 24 Parganas have also seen a spike. On July 31, the deaths in the district due to COVID-19 was 341, which has increased to 739 on August 31. A total of 42,239 samples were tested across the State in the past 24 hours, taking the number of samples tested so far to 18.87 lakh.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath