2,993 new cases take West Bengal’s tally to 1,62,778

52 deaths push cumulative death toll to 3,228; spike in cases offset by high number of recoveries

West Bengal on Monday recorded 2,993 new cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 1,62,778. The State also recorded 52 deaths, taking its death toll 3,228.

Of the latest victims, 10 were from Kolkata and 13 from North 24 Parganas district. The death toll in Kolkata has now climbed to 1,290, while in North 24 Parganas it has surged to 739. With more people being discharged than those testing positive on Monday, the recovery rate has increased to 82.49%.

An analysis of how the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths increased in August shows that the number of infections and deaths have more than doubled.

On July 31, the total number of infections were 70,188 and the deaths stood at 1,581. The recovery rate was much lower at 68.92%, which has improved in the past one month. The total number of samples tested on July 31 was 8.74 lakh, which has also increased significantly.

However, the number of people who died in Kolkata as on July 31 was 760, which has increased to 1,290 on August 31. The deaths in North 24 Parganas have also seen a spike. On July 31, the deaths in the district due to COVID-19 was 341, which has increased to 739 on August 31. A total of 42,239 samples were tested across the State in the past 24 hours, taking the number of samples tested so far to 18.87 lakh.