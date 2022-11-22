294 new Covid cases in India

November 22, 2022 10:29 am | Updated 10:31 am IST - New Delhi

A decrease of 193 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours

PTI

Health worker registering the details of collected COVID- 19 samples at the Primary Health Centre in Virugambakkam. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

India saw a single-day rise of 294 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally to 4,46,69,715 on Tuesday, while the active cases have declined to 6,209, the Health Ministry said.

The toll climbed to 5,30,591 with five fatalities reconciled by Kerala, according to data.

The active cases comprise 0.01%of the total infections, while the recovery rate has increased to 98.80%, the ministry stated.

A decrease of 193 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,32,915, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

The ministry said 219.87 crore doses of Covid vaccines had been administered in the country so far under the vaccination drive.

