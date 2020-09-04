291 ITBP personnel get DG commendation rolls for gallant actions

ITBP DG S.S Deswal with IG Deepam Seth at one of the forward location in Ladakh. Special Arrangement.

04 September 2020 23:04 IST

The force says that due to its ‘befitting response’ many ‘hypersensitive’ locations were safeguarded from Chinese troops

As many as 291 ITBP personnel were accorded Director General commendation rolls and discs “for their gallant actions during the face-offs and border skirmishes that took place in May and June in Eastern Ladakh,” the central armed police force deployed along the China border said in a statement on Friday.

S.S. Deswal, Director General, Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), who visited Ladakh for six days last week, met the jawans and three Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) and awarded them the DG Commendation Rolls and Discs. He was accompanied by Inspector General Deepam Seth, Daljit Singh Chawdhary and Manoj Singh Rawat.

“The efforts of the field commanders and the jawans were highly appreciated by the DG, ITBP. In the Sainik Sammelans held during the award, he praised the jawans for their courage under challenging and adverse conditions,” the ITBP said.

Earlier in August, the ITBP recommended gallantry medals for 21 personnel. The medals are awarded by the Union Home Ministry twice on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day. None of the personnel was awarded this year.

The ITBP had said that due to its “befitting response,” many “hypersensitive” locations were safeguarded from the Chinese troops.

“The DG praised the jawans for their bravery which they exhibited at the time of need despite many terrains, weather and other difficult conditions and standing shoulder to shoulder with the Indian Army,” the ITBP said, adding that he visited border outposts at an altitude of over 17,500 feet.

Chinese aggression

A document that was uploaded on the Defence Ministry’s website on August 5 and deleted later said, “Chinese aggression has been increasing along the LAC and more particularly in Galwan Valley since May 5. The Chinese side transgressed in the areas of Kurang Nala, Gogra and north bank of Pangong Tso on May 17-18.”

On June 15, 20 Army jawans were killed in violent clashes with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. The ITBP trekked long distances to retrieve the bodies and rescue the injured Army jawans. India and China are engaged in a stand-off in Eastern Ladakh since April-May.

The ITBP was raised with four battalions in the aftermath of Indo-China war in 1962 and presently comprises 60 battalions. It is deployed at 180 border outposts from the Karakoram pass in the north-west to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh. The BOPs are located up to an altitude of 18,900 feet and most forward posts remain cut off by land routes.