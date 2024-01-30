GIFT a SubscriptionGift
28 seismometers for ‘early earthquake detection system’ in Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train

It will detect earthquake-induced tremors through primary waves and enable an automatic power shutdown on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor

January 30, 2024 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-eight seismometers will be installed for the bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to ensure the safety of passengers and critical infrastructure during earthquakes, a spokesperson from the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited said.

This ‘early earthquake detection system’, based on the technology of Japanese Shinkansen bullet trains, will detect earthquake-induced tremors through primary waves and enable an automatic power shutdown on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR). “Emergency brakes will be activated when the power shutdown is detected and the trains running in the affected area shall stop,” the spokesperson said.

The areas near the MAHSR alignment, where earthquakes greater than 5.5 magnitude have occurred in the past 100 years, were surveyed by Japanese experts. After a detailed survey and soil suitability study through a micro tremor test, the installation sites were selected.

Out of the 28 seismometers, 22 will be installed along the alignment. Eight will be in Maharashtra — Mumbai, Thane, Virar, and Boisar — and 14 will be in Gujarat — Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Mahemdavad, and Ahmedabad. Seismometers will be installed in traction sub-stations and switching posts along the alignment.

The remaining six seismometers, termed as inland seismometers, will be installed in earthquake-prone areas — Khed, Ratnagiri, Latur, and Pangri in Maharashtra, and Adesar and Old Bhuj in Gujarat.

