Nine Scindia supporters get berth, as MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expands Ministry

02 July 2020 12:59 IST

More than three months after the fall of the Congress government, 20 Cabinet and eight Ministers of State were appointed

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday administered the oath of office to 28 Ministers, including nine supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia who switched over to the BJP from the Congress, in the Council of Ministers of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

More than three months after the fall of the Congress government, 20 Cabinet and eight Ministers of State were appointed. Five Cabinet Ministers were appointed on April 21, almost a month after Mr. Chouhan took over as the Chief Minister. The Cabinet strength stands at 26 now, including Mr. Chouhan.

Of the nine former Congress MLAs who support Congressman-turned-BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and were administered oath, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, Prabhuram Choudhary, Pradhuman Singh Tomar and Imarti Devi were Ministers in the Kamal Nath government as well. Two of his supporters, former Congress Ministers, were made Ministers in the BJP government earlier.

Former Congress leaders Hardeep Singh Dang, Bisahulal Singh and Aidal Singh Kansana, who rode on the string of defections among Scindia loyalists that later unseated the Congress government in March, were also administered oath.

Among BJP legislators, seven MLAs who were Ministers in the previous Chouhan regime took oath. Nine new faces were inducted in the Council of Ministers.

Ms. Patel, who is Governor of Uttar Pradesh, took additional charge as Madhya Pradesh Governor on Wednesday, as incumbent Lalji Tandon was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Lucknow.

Amid political turmoil in March, 22 Congress MLAs, including 19 supporters of Mr. Scindia, had resigned precipitating the fall of the Kamal Nath government. After 15 months, Mr. Chouhan returned to power.