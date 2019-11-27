National

28 died in Assam detention centres: MoS Rai

Nityanand Rai

Twenty-eight people have died in the detention centres in Assam from the beginning of 2016 till October 10 last, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

None of them died due to “apprehension or fear.” “They died due to various illness,” he said.

While responding to a question from Trinamool Congress member Santanu Sen, Mr. Rai said the detenues were not eligible for any compensation as they had entered the country illegally.

Separately, in a written response, Mr. Rai said, “As informed by the state Government of Assam, as on November 22, 988 foreigners were lodged in six detention centres in Assam. From the year 2016 up to 13.10.2019, 28 detenues have died either in the detention centres or in hospitals where they were referred.”

When BJP member Swapan Dasgupta sought to know how many of those lodged in the detention centres were religious minorities (Hindu, Parsi, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Christian) from Bangladesh, Mr. Rai said, “the information will be collected and sent across.”

