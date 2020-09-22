National

2,729 people of 44 nationalities granted Indian citizenship

As many as 2,120 Pakistanis, 188 Afghans and 99 Bangladeshis were granted Indian citizenship in the last four years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said a total of 2,729 people of 44 nationalities were granted Indian citizenship from 2017 till September 17, 2020.

As many as 60 American, 58 Sri Lankan, 31 Nepali, 20 British, 19 Malaysian, 14 Canadian and 13 Singapore nationals were also granted Indian citizenship during the same period, Mr. Rai said in a written reply.

