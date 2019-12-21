27 including Bhim Army Chief held

Delhi Police, on Saturday, arrested 27 persons including Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad in connection with the violence that erupted in Shahdara’s Seemapuri and Central Delhi’s India Gate on Friday. All accused have been sent to judicial custody.

Around 4am on Saturday, Aazad was on the steps of Jama Masjid along with several others while staging their protest against Citizenship Amendment Act as the police waited outside the mosque. “If all the people (detained) are released, I am ready to get arrested. Continue the struggle and stay together to protect the constitution,” he tweeted. He later walked outside after which he was arrested.

In a video before his arrest, he said that that this is a bigger fight and that CAA-NRC will divide the country. “This fight is not just of our Muslim brothers but everyone’s and we’ll not let this fight die down. Our unity is our strength. Protest peacefully, don’t give them an opportunity to use bullets and sticks,” he said.

During the day, Aazad was taken for a medical examination after which he produced before the court. He was then sent to 14-day judicial custody. Apart from Aazad, 15 others were arrested on charges of rioting, arson and damage to public property at Delhi Gate who were sent to two-day judicial custody.

In a parallel development, 11 persons were arrested on the same charges for violence in Seemapuri who were produced before the court and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The First Information Report registered at Daryaganj Police Station based on the complaint by Station House Officer read that Aazad, on December 19, had threatened to stage a protest at Jama Masjid after which heavy police deployment was arranged in the area. The document stated that Aazad gave a provocative speech after which a huge crowd started moving towards Delhi Gate where barricades had been put up to stop them. While the crowd was asked to retreat and they were, another information was received a huge gathering of people were coming from North East Delhi and suddenly about 8000-10,000 gathered and started pelting stones at policemen after which water cannons were used along with “minimum required force” and while people were being made to disperse, they sustained injuries.

An official at Lok Nayak Hospital said that a total of 49 persons had been admitted in the hospital in connection with the case on Friday night including 12 police personnel and two minors. All of them but three who have serious injuries have been discharges. The seriously injured are undergoing treatment.