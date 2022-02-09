27 healthcare providers integrated with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

NEW DELHI:

The National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship scheme of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) announced completion of 27 major integrations across government and private sector. “These integrations with organisations offering Health Management Information Systems (HMIS), Laboratory Management Information Systems (LMIS), health locker services, health tech services and other digital services are a step towards developing a user-inclusive, integrated and interoperable digital healthcare eco-system for the country,’’ noted a release issued by the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Launched nationwide on September 27, 2021, the Ministry said ABDM aims to create a seamless online platform that will enable interoperability within the digital healthcare ecosystem. ABDM has developed building blocks and interoperable APIs to offer a seamless digital healthcare experience for all stakeholders – health facilities, patients and healthcare professionals. The digital ecosystem developed is now accessible to health facilities and health tech players for integration.

“This integration is a partnership between ABDM and several health tech partners that will help bridge the existing gap amongst different stakeholders of healthcare ecosystem. Currently, the following partners (listed category-wise in the order of their integration completion dates) have received ‘ABDM-integrated’ certificates and logos from NHA for their products integrated with ABDM. These certificates and logos mention the level(s) of integration completed by the product,’’ added the release.