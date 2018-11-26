26/11 plotters roam freely in Pakistan: India

On the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, India said on Monday that those responsible for the attack remained free in Pakistan. Reminding Islamabad of its international obligation, the government said in a statement that it remained committed to ensuring justice to the victims of the terror attacks planned in Pakistan.

“It is a matter of deep anguish that even after 10 years of this heinous terror attack, the families of 166 victims from 15 countries across the globe still await closure, with Pakistan showing little sincerity in bringing the perpetrators to justice. The planners of 26/11 still roam the streets of Pakistan with impunity,” the government said after ceremonies were held in Mumbai to honour the victims.

The anniversary was led by President Ram Nath Kovind. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj reasserted India’s plans to pursue the case. “India will defeat terrorism,” she said in a statement.

The government’s statement pointed out that former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had earlier this year said the 26/11 attacks were carried out by Pakistani fighters. “This is not just a matter of Pakistan’s accountability to the families of the innocent victims... but also an international obligation,” the government said.

The statement came hours after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Pakistan to punish those responsible for plotting the terror attacks that killed citizens of multiple countries, including six American citizens.

“We call upon all countries, particularly Pakistan, to uphold their UN Security Council obligations to implement sanctions against the terrorists responsible for this atrocity, including the Lashkar-e-Taiba and its affiliates,” Mr. Pompeo said. India welcomed his statement.