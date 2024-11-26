26/11 Mumbai terror attack anniversary: Tributes paid to martyrs

Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and political leaders on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) paid homage to the hundreds of martyrs who were killed during the horrific terror attackson November 26, 2008.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar paid floral tributes at the martyrs’ memorial in the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai, in the presence of senior police officials.

On November 26, 2008 [26/11] Mumbai terror attack, 10 armed militants from the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) entered Mumbai via sea route and launched a series of attacks at prominant locations including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, CST Railway Station, and Nariman House.

As many as 166 people lost their lives including 18 security personnel and over 300 were injured. The attacks lasted for nearly four days in which many were taken hostages by the terrorists.

President Murmu, Amit Shah, Rajnath pay homage

Taking to X [formerly Twitter], President Droupadi Murmu said, “On the anniversary of cowardly terror attacks in Mumbai on 26th November 2008, I join the entire nation in paying homage to the bravehearts who lost their lives and expressing solidarity with their families. A grateful nation salutes its valiant security personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting our people. It is also the day to reiterate that India remains firmly committed to defeating terrorism in all its forms.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid his tribute and shared on X, “I pay my emotional tribute to the soldiers who attained martyrdom while fighting terrorists in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and salute those who lost their live. The Modi government’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy against terrorism has been appreciated by the entire world and today India has become a world leader in anti-terrorism initiatives.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also posted on X, “On the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the nation remembers who lost their lives that fateful day. We pay homage to the security personnel who fought with utmost courage and made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. We remember, and we will never forget those wounds.”