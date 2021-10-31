National

260 ITBP personnel awarded special operation medal for service during eastern Ladakh standoff

An ITBP mock drill in Ladakh. File image: YouTube/Rajya Sabha TV  

As many as 260 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were awarded the Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal on Sunday for rendering exceptional service during the ongoing military standoff with the Chinese PLA in eastern Ladakh.

The Home Ministry issued a notification naming a total of 397 personnel from various State police and central forces for the award.

An ITBP spokesperson said the award was given to its troops in recognition of the "indomitable courage and devotion to duty" shown by them in eastern Ladakh between May, 2020 and February this year.

At 260, it is the highest number of the award given to a police force in one go.

"The ITBP personnel safeguarded the borders in Ladakh in extreme conditions through its operation 'snow leopard' on the icy heights. The force carried out a high-level of strategic planning and efficient execution of ground operations with complete synergy and collaboration between all sister organisations," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Former commander of the ITBP north-west frontier based in Leh, Inspector General (IG) Deepam Seth, is among the awardees.

IG Seth, now posted at the headquarters of the border force here, was also a member of the Indian delegation for the 10 rounds of senior highest military commander (SHMC) level talks with the Chinese border commanders.

Informing about the award, the spokesperson said the "special operations of ITBP were spread over a year and involved a high degree of execution of strategic planning and efficient ground operation."

"Besides this, it also included timely and adequate supplies of logistics to the forward location for troops," he said.

The government last year had accorded the police medal for gallantry (PMG) to 20 ITBP officers and personnel for displaying bravery during the military standoff and violent clashes with the Chinese PLA personnel.

The about 90,000 personnel strong ITBP was raised in 1962 in the aftermath of the Chinese aggression and it is primarily tasked with guarding the 3,488-km India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC). Some of its posts at the LAC are located as high as 18,800 feet.

The Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal was instituted in 2018 and is given for special operations in areas such as counter-terrorism, border action, arms control, prevention of narcotics smuggling and rescue operations.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Vice President Naidu pays tributes to Sardar Patel

Bypolls of Rajya Sabha seats in Kerala, West Bengal on November 29

Centre urged to strengthen legal framework to protect youth from tobacco addiction

Public-private partnership built in fight against COVID-19, can strengthen healthcare system, says Dr. Naresh Trehan

In pictures | Puneeth Rajkumar’s final journey

Search for terrorists in J&K forest belt enters 21st day, highway reopens for traffic after two weeks

Data | COVID-19 not an old man’s disease in poorer nations

Data | Unaccompanied minors apprehended at the US-Mexico border climb to a ten-year high in 2020

Cruise drugs case: Model Munmun Dhamecha released from jail

Protecting democracy real tribute to Sardar Patel: Rahul Gandhi

Crop insurance claims at ₹9,570 crore for 2020-21 lower by over 60% from previous year

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 4th straight day; petrol crosses ₹120 mark in M.P.

Bilateral ties at threshold of new era with PM Modi’s U.K. visit: Indian envoy Gaitri Issar Kumar

PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tributes to Sardar Patel on National Unity Day

NSUI activists hurl eggs at Union Minister Ajay Mishra's vehicle

Watch | Puneeth Rajkumar: Final rites

NSD opens Theatre in Education centre at Srinagar

'Iron Lady of India': Congress pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on death anniversary

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar buried next to his parents

Morning digest | Jaishankar discusses regional concerns with Blinken in Rome summit; India’s $5 trillion goal set back by 3-5 years, and more
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 31, 2021 1:37:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/260-itbp-personnel-awarded-special-operation-medal-for-service-during-eastern-ladakh-standoff/article37264580.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY