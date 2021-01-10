26 teachers in Odisha test positive

In a blow to the Odisha government’s move to reopen schools, 26 teachers have tested positive for the SARS-COV-2 corona virus in Gajapati district.
Schools across the State were opened for Class X and XII from January 8 in an attempt to ensure 100 days of classroom teaching before final Board examinations.
“As many as 26 of 31 new infections detected in the district were [found in] teachers. These teachers would be barred from attending schools,” said Pradeep Kumar Patra, Chief District Medical Officer, Gajapati.
Teachers underwent COVID-19 tests as per the standard operating procedure for reopening schools. “Two students have also tested positive for the coronavirus,” said Dr. Patra.
As per a government decision, students of Classes X and XII are to attend classes non-stop for 100 days for Board examination preparation. Students have, however, been asked to attend classes with their parents’ prior approval.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath