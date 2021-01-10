National

26 teachers in Odisha test positive

In a blow to the Odisha government’s move to reopen schools, 26 teachers have tested positive for the SARS-COV-2 corona virus in Gajapati district.

Schools across the State were opened for Class X and XII from January 8 in an attempt to ensure 100 days of classroom teaching before final Board examinations.

“As many as 26 of 31 new infections detected in the district were [found in] teachers. These teachers would be barred from attending schools,” said Pradeep Kumar Patra, Chief District Medical Officer, Gajapati.

Teachers underwent COVID-19 tests as per the standard operating procedure for reopening schools. “Two students have also tested positive for the coronavirus,” said Dr. Patra.

As per a government decision, students of Classes X and XII are to attend classes non-stop for 100 days for Board examination preparation. Students have, however, been asked to attend classes with their parents’ prior approval.

