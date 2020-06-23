26% of newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs have criminal cases, 84% are crorepatis

NEW DELHI

23 June 2020 16:17 IST

Of the newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs, 26% have declared criminal cases against them, according to an analysis of their affidavits by the National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms.

Of the 62 new MPs, 16 had declared criminal cases and 11 had declared serious cases, including murder, attempt to murder, rape, dacoity and theft, the report stated.

In terms of assets, 52 MPs or 84% were crorepatis. Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Nathwani Parimal, both of the YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, declared assets of ₹2,577 crore and ₹396 crore respectively. At number three on the list was BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who declared assets of ₹379 crore. The average assets declared by the new MPs was ₹74.04 crore, the report said.

10 doctorates

The analysis of their educational qualifications showed that 16% of the MPs had completed between Class VIII and Class XII education, while 50% were graduates, 23% were post-graduates and 10% had doctorates.

Of the new MPs, 52% are in the age group of 61 to 90 years, while 48% are from 31 to 60 years. Only eight of the 62 MPs are women.

The Rajya Sabha elections concluded last week, with polling for 19 seats. The Election Commission of India had in February announced elections on March 26 for 55 seats falling vacant in April, but the polling had been deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Polling was held for 18 on June19 while the rest were won uncontested. On June 1, the ECI announced that six seats that would fall vacant in June and July, would also go to the polls on June 19.