26 Myanmar nationals held in Guwahati

Police say they had fake certificates from educational institutions in Mizoram

The Guwahati police on Sunday arrested 26 Myanmar nationals, 10 of them women.

They had checked into a hotel after arriving from Mizoram capital Aizawl in two SUVs around 7 a.m. and were bound for Delhi.

On a tip-off, officials of the local police station checked and found their documents to be fake.

“Apart from fake voter and Aadhaar cards, they were in possession of doctored documents to pass off as students of various educational institutions in Mizoram,” an officer at the Pantanbazar police station said.

All the 26 were found to be from Falam district of Myanmar, a few of them teenagers. They told the police they were headed for a religious programme in Delhi.

More than 10,000 Myanmar nationals of Chin stock have taken refuge in Mizoram since the military coup in the neighbouring country in February. A few have crossed over to Manipur too.

This is believed to be the first case of their venturing out of the north-eastern States bordering Myanmar.