25th march for IAF Band Leader

Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar.

Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar will give honour to President

Warrant Officer (WO) Ashok Kumar, 47, is a seasoned Band Leader of the Indian Air Force (IAF) band contingent. However, this year’s Republic Day parade on January 26, 2020 is a particularly memorable one as it is his 25th parade marching across the Rajpath.

He joined the IAF in 1994 and started playing the trumpet and beagle in the IAF band a year after.

He has been the Band Leader for the last 12 years. To become the Band Leader, there is a six-week Drum Major course conducted by the Army Education Course at Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh, which he completed in 2011.

“It is a matter of pride to give honour to the President of India while leading the IAF contingent,” he told The Hindu on Monday, recounting his experiences on the sidelines of a briefing on the IAF’s Republic Day parade participation. “Now the standards have have changed. The tunes have also changed a lot,” he said.

His most memorable moment was during the parade in 2015, when the U.S. President Barack Obama was the chief guest at the R-Day parade. “When we were marching, First Lady Michelle Obama made a good comment and we were given on-the-spot commendation from then IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha,” he recounted.

