₹258 crore in refunds released from Sahara portal: Ministry

February 07, 2024 05:06 am | Updated 05:06 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that around 1.21 crore applications have been registered on the “CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal.” It said that ₹258.47 crore had been released to 2.77 lakh depositors of Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies until January 31. The portal was launched in July 2023.

A written reply by C.ooperation Minister Amit Shah said that State-wise distribution of applications is not available.

It added that applications received on the portal are being processed in transparent manner, on proper identification and on submitting proof of identity and deposits. The payment is being deposited directly in Aadhaar seeded bank account of genuine depositors. “Presently, only upto ₹10,000 is being disbursed to each genuine depositor of the Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies against verified claims through Aadhaar seeded Bank account,” the reply said.

No technical issue

It added that there is no technical issue or issue of internet access in submission of claims as is evident from the large number of registrations. “Further, in case of any deficiency found in the application of the depositor on the portal, deficiencies are being conveyed to them for re-submission of their application through the re-submission portal already launched on November 15, 2023,” it said.

Hundreds of people who invested in four cooperatives run by the Sahara group protested in Delhi on February 1 against the government’s failure to refund the deposits.

Investors said that the portal had been a non-starter as most claims are being rejected on the grounds of “deficiency.”

On July 18, 2023, the Central government set up the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) portal — mocrefund.crcs.gov.in — for small investors in four cooperatives — Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Saharayn Universal Multipurpose Society Limited, Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Limited, and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited. These were registered from March 2010 to January 2014, in Lucknow, Bhopal, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, under the provisions of the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002.

