25,304 foreigners from African countries overstaying visas, govt. informs Lok Sabha

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that as of January 24, the number of foreigners from African countries who were overstaying their visas was 25,304.

“The number of overstaying foreigners from African countries deported by the Bureau of Immigration controlled Immigration Check Posts in 2018, 2019 & 2020 is 1032, 936 and 315 respectively. State Governments/UTs Administrations also have full powers to deport any foreign national,” Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply.

He added that a total of 4,10,677, 1,42,928 and 2,72,190 foreigners arrived on medical visa in 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively. As of January 24, the number of foreigners overstaying after the expiry of their medical visas was 26,599.

“In genuine cases, where overstay is unintentional or because of ignorance or under compelling circumstances, the period of overstay is regularised after charging the penalty fees and visa is extended if required. Where overstay is found to be intentional or unjustifiable, appropriate action is taken as per the Foreigners Act 1946,” the Minister added.