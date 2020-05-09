National

251 Shramik trains run so far: Railways

A Shramik special train carrying nearly 1,200 migrant labours left from Thane railway station on Thrusday.

A Shramik special train carrying nearly 1,200 migrant labours left from Thane railway station on Thrusday.   | Photo Credit: Vibhav Birwatkar

About 53 trains were planned for Friday, a railways spokesperson said

The Indian Railways on Friday said it has so far run 251 Shramik special trains, ferrying about 2.61 lakh migrants stranded in different parts of the country due to the nationwide lockdown.

“About 53 trains were planned for today [Friday], of which over 40 have been run,” a railways spokesperson said.

Till Thursday, Railways had run about 210 such trains.

Coronavirus
