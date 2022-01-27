250 Tiwa, Gorkha extremists give up arms in Assam

GUWAHATI

27 January 2022 18:39 IST

₹1.5 lakh each distributed to 462 members of five other disbanded outfits

Almost 250 members of two ethnicity-based extremist organisations in Assam laid down their arms before Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a formal programme in Guwahati on Thursday.

The organisations are the Tiwa Liberation Army (TLA) and the United Gorkha People’s Organisation (UGPO).

Formed in 2014 to cater to the aspirations of the Tiwa community, the TLA was active in the Morigaon, Nagaon and West Karbi Anglong districts of central Assam.

The UGPO, formed in 2007, was mostly active in the Bodoland Territorial Region and the Biswanath district.

The two outfits had 246 members. Together, they deposited 277 assorted firearms, grenades and 720 rounds of ammunition.

During the function, the Chief Minister also distributed a financial grant of ₹1.5 lakh each to 462 members of five other extremist groups who had surrendered earlier.

These disbanded groups are Rabha National Liberation Front, Adivasi Dragon Fighters, National Santhal Liberation Army, National Liberation Front of Bengalis and United People’s Revolutionary Front.

“We are focussed on peace. Today’s surrender will go a long way in putting Assam on the road to more development,” the Chief Minister said.